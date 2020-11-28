Buhari to roll out autogas scheme December 1

The Chairman of the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP), Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim, said on Saturday President Muhammadu Buhari would roll out the autogas scheme in Abuja on December 1.

Ibrahim, who disclosed this to journalists in Lagos, said the scheme was part of the Federal Government’s moves to create an alternative fuel for automobiles and other prime movers in Nigeria.

According to him, the autogas scheme and deepening of domestic utilisation of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) will create 12.5 million jobs for Nigerians.

He added that cars in the presidential fleet had been converted to run on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

Ibrahim said the need to switch from PMS to gas was necessitated by the deregulation of the downstream sector of the oil and gas industry by the government.

He said: “We need about 500, 000 conversion engineers in the next 90 days to ensure that the retrofitting of the vehicles goes as planned.

“At least 50 conversion centres are currently upgrading for mass conversion and training and over 30,000 vehicles are already running on dual fuels in Nigeria.”

