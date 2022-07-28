Buhari to sign third action plan on anti-corruption August

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday he would sign the third National Action Plan on the Open Government Partnership aimed at fighting corruption in the country next6 month.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated this when he received a delegation from the Open Government Partnership Support Unit led by its Chief Executive Officer, Dr Sanjay Pradhan, at the State House, Abuja.

Buhari said when President Buhari said when he committed Nigeria to the membership of the OGP at the London Anti-Corruption Summit, he understood the role it would play in the fight against corruption in the country.

He said: “We have developed and implemented two National Action Plans on the Open Government Partnership.

“By next month, I will sign the third Action Plan, which is in the final stages of development. I am eager to sign the document so that we can continue to sustain the progress of reforms that we have recorded in the past six years of implementation.

“Our budgeting processes have become more open, citizens-centred and participatory. In accordance with the objective of fiscal transparency, all stakeholders, including the public are involved in the country’s budget making process, have access to the details of our budgets, and have the opportunity to make inputs into it.

“As a proof of our progress, Nigeria was ranked among the best improved countries for transparency in the latest global Open Budget Survey.

“We have made significant progress in the beneficial ownership transparency in Nigeria. We produced a roadmap of Beneficial Ownership Reporting in 2016.

“By December 2019, we established Africa’s first Beneficial Ownership Register in the extractive industry. In 2020, we amended our laws to expand Beneficial Ownership Reporting to all sectors of the economy.”

