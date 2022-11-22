Buhari to unveil new Naira notes on Wednesday

Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced that President Muhammadu Buhari will unveil the newly designed N1,000, N500, and N200 notes on November 23, 2022.

Emefiele stated this on Tuesday during the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee’s monthly meeting in Abuja.

According to him, the CBN won’t shift its deadline for all old notes to be returned to commercial banks in exchange for newly designed ones.

Emefiele said, “100 days is enough for any person from any part of Nigeria to deposit his money in the bank and get his money when the new notes are released.

“For information, indeed, we are no longer waiting until December 15th to unveil and release the new notes.

“By the special grace of God, tomorrow, which is the 23rd of November 2022, the President has graciously accepted to unveil the new currencies and the new currencies will be unveiled tomorrow at the Federal Executive Chamber by 10am.”

Emefiele had on October 26, 2022 said the apex bank will issue redesigned N200, N500, and N1,000 notes, effective December 15, 2022, while the new and existing currencies will remain legal tender and circulate together until January 31, 2023.

