Buhari to unveil NNPC Ltd July 18

President Muhammadu Buhari will unveil the new Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited on July 18.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, disclosed this on Tuesday while receiving the CEO of the Year 2021 Award of the Leadership Newspapers Group in Abuja.

Kyari, who addressed the gathering from Kampala, Uganda, where he is attending the African Petroleum Conference (CAPDE VIII), thanked the newspaper for the award.

The Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) signed by the President in 2021 restructured the NNPC as a new entity.

