Buhari to unveil police operational vehicles, others for 2023 elections

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday unveil new equipment acquired by the Federal Government to improve the capabilities of the Nigeria Police Force on crowd control and other operations ahead of the general elections.

Buhari, according to a statement issued on Saturday night by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, will unveil the equipment at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

He said the equipment includes a total of 127 operational vehicles such as Toyota Hilux Pick Up vans, Zahab Classic Pick Up vans, Mikano Rich-6 Pick Up vans, anti-riot water cannons, Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Jeeps, Toyota Coaster buses, Toyota Hiace Ambulances, Mikano Trucks, and Crowd Control Barriers Vehicles.

The statement read: “Similarly, a large catchment of arms, ammunition, riot control agents such as tear gas, tasers, stun guns, pepper sprays, bulletproof vests, helmets, and other personal protective equipment procured by the police will also be unveiled by the president.

“The IGP has expressed the eagerness of the NPF to ensure a safe and secure environment for law-abiding citizens to express their franchise at the 2023 general elections.

“He also warns all intending troubleshooters to be wary as the police have been adequately trained and equipped for strategic deployment before, during, and after the elections for the enforcement of extant laws regulating the conduct of elections in Nigeria; and strengthening the general security and public safety across the length and breadth of Nigeria.”

