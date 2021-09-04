Buhari to visit Imo Thursday

President Muhammadu Buhari will pay a one day visit to Imo State on Thursday.

The state Governor, Hope Uzodinma, disclosed this to journalists at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, on Saturday.

The governor met the President at the State House, Abuja, on Friday.

He said President Buhari would commission some “significant projects” executed by his administration.

Uzodinma added that he was in Abuja to demand the Federal Government’s assistance on the World Bank programmes on rural roads, ecological programmes, the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management (NEWMAP) projects and other erosion control issues.

The governor said: “While in Abuja, I secured approval for President Muhammadu Buhari to visit Imo on Thursday, September 9, to commission some significant projects put together by the Shared Prosperity Administration.

“More to that, Imo has been able to attract additional support from Mr. President on management of some ecological problems in the state.”

On his assignment as the Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council for the Anambra governorship election, Uzodinma acknowledged the importance of the responsibility thrust on him by the party.

He urged the people of Anambra and the South-East in general to align with APC.

