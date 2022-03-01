Buhari to visit London for two weeks medical check

President Muhammadu Buhari will this week travel to London, United Kingdom for what the presidency described as “routine medical checks that will last for a maximum of two weeks”.

This was made known on Tuesday by Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) in a statement.

According to him, the president will leave for London after a visit to Kenya on Tuesday (today) where he is to attend participate in the Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the United Nations Environmental Programme ([email protected]), scheduled for 3rd – 4th March, 2022 in Nairobi, Kenya.

Adesina revealed that the Kenyan visit was sequel to an invitation extended to Buhari by his Kenyan counterpart, Uhuru Kenyatta.

Adesina’s statement said “the theme of the Special Session is “Strengthening UNEP For The Implementation Of The Environmental Dimension Of The 2030 Agenda For Sustainable Development.”

“According to the organisers of the event, “for 50 years, UNEP has coordinated a worldwide effort with Member States to address the world’s biggest environmental challenges. Member States are vital partners in formulating UNEP’s policy, implementing UNEP’s programme and championing solutions to our shared environmental challenges.

“[email protected] is a time to reflect on the past and envision the future. It provides an opportunity to reinvigorate international cooperation and spur collective action to address the triple planetary crisis of climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, and pollution and waste. No country or continent can solve these global crises alone. But each nation has a crucial role to play in protecting our people and planet.”

He also said President Buhari is expected to deliver the National Statement of the country and participate in High Level Dialogue Sessions on the Environment at the event.

He will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of State for the Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, National Security Adviser, Maj.Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd), Director General, National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, and the Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

“From Kenya, President Buhari will proceed to London for routine medical checks that will last for a maximum of two weeks”, he stated.

