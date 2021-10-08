Buhari tolerant, perfect for Nigeria – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Friday, praised President Muhammadu Buhari for his tolerance and understanding in the handling of Nigeria’s affairs since he assumed office in 2015.

Mohammed, who addressed a delegation of the African Union Development Agency–NEPAP and Africa Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), who visited him in Abuja, said with the myriad of challenges rocking the country, it would only take a President with “wisdom and special style” like Buhari to rule the country.

He said: “The kind of challenges we faced in the last six years would challenge the most resourceful person. This is a country of about 200 million people, over 500 ethnic groups and tongues, and people with different aspirations, religions, and beliefs.

“Running a country like Nigeria is like running a mini-continent and this is why I want to salute the tolerance, wisdom, and peculiar governance style of Mr. President.

“I say this because, in the last six years, I have been attending the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meetings. The President will, on any issue, listen to the submissions of all the 43 ministers if they want to make contributions to any issue without betraying where he stands on the matter.

“Even when we know that some of our colleagues are not making so much sense on a topic, the President will listen attentively and will say thank you at the end of the contributions.

“I believe that it is his background and experience that moulded him that way and till date, you cannot see any minister that will say his view was never heard. No matter how pedestal it might be, the President will listen.”

