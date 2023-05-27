Buhari took Nigeria from top to bottom, plunged it into unimaginable poverty —Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has once again accused President Muhammadu Buhari of destroying Nigeria in the last eight years by taking the country “from top to bottom”, and plunging the nation into “unimaginable poverty, insecurity, and general maladministration.”

Ortom who made the assertion on Friday at the commissioning of the headquarters of the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards (BSCVGs), in Makurdi, said Buhari would be remembered as the worst president in the history of Nigeria and one who made life miserable for all Nigerians.

He said the President and his administration succeeded in destroying a country that was flourishing under President Goodluck Jonathan, and insisted that “never in the history of the country did Nigerians witness bad governance like they did in the last eight years”.

He continued, “I served under the then President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration and we all saw how Nigeria flourished under that administration. We all knew what the prices of foods and services were at the time,” Ortom said.

