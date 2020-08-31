Buhari transfers NIMC to Ministry of Communications

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the transfer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

The NIMC prior to the new development, was under the supervision of the Ministry of Interior.

The approval for the transfer, according to a statement from the ministry, was based on the President’s consideration of the critical role of the NIMC towards the realisation of the objectives of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a Digital Nigeria.

The statement signed by the spokesman of the ministry, Uwa Suleiman, titled “President Buhari approves the transfer of NIMC to the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy”, explained that the transfer would ensure that synergy and effective ministry supervisory mechanism is put in place to coordinate, monitor and track the progress of Federal Government’s digital transformation initiatives.

“Furthermore, Mr. President’s directives for NIMC to be under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy is an illustration of Mr. President’s vote of confidence on Dr. Isa Pantami, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy”, the ministry said, adding that Pantami had within his first year in office resolved the communications sector’s decade-long dilemma of Right-of-Way charges.

The ministry also disclosed that Pantami was also able to secure the President’s approval for the provision of security as well as designation of telecommunications infrastructure as critical national infrastructure, among others.

The statement also disclosed that the agency had also reached an advanced stage on the implementation of the National Public Key Infrastructure, adding that the Galaxy Backbone Limited was also providing services to government agencies, such as infrastructure, software, etc.

“The need therefore for NIMC, NCC, NITDA and GBB to work closely together under the supervision of one ministry towards harnessing what has already been achieved cannot be overemphasised,” the ministry stated, assuring Nigerians as well as residents that appropriate measures would be put in place to ensure that all the agencies deliver on their respective mandates.

