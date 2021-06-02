Buhari transmits Bill seeking extension of teachers' retirement age to 65 | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has transmitted an Executive Bill to the Senate, seeking extension of the retirement age for teachers from 60 to 65 years.

The letter from Buhari was read on the floor of the Senate at Wednesday’s plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Lawan explained that the bill would harmonise the retirement age for teachers in Nigeria.

According to him, the move to increase the retirement age and service years for teachers is pursuant to section 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“Transmission of the harmonised retirement age for teachers in Nigeria bill 2021 to the National Assembly for consideration.

“Pursuant to section 58 (2 ) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I forward herewith the harmonised retirement age for teachers in Nigeria Bill, 2021 for consideration by the Senate.

“The harmonised retirement age for teachers in Nigeria Bill 2021 seeks to increase the retirement age for teachers from 60 to 65 years, and also increase the possible years of service from 35 to 40 years.

“While appreciating your usual expeditious consideration of this submission, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration,” Buhari said.

By Mayowa Oladeji

