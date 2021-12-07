Buhari transmits Finance Bill to support 2022 budget to Senate for passage

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Abuja transmitted the 2021 Finance Bill to the Senate for consideration and passage.

This was confirmed by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, who read the letter on the floor of the Upper Chamber during plenary.

The letter was entitled `Transmission of Finance Bill 2021 to the National Assembly for consideration and passage into law in support of the 2022 Budget’.

It reads, “Pursuant to Sections 58 and 59 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I formally request that the Finance Bill 2021 be considered by the Senate for passage into law.

“The Finance Bill 2021 seeks to support the implementation of the 2022 Federal Budget of Economic Growth and Sustainability by proposing key reforms to specific taxation, customs, excise, fiscal and other relevant laws.”

According to the President, specifically, the Bill provides for enhanced domestic revenue mobilisation efforts to increase tax and non-tax revenues.

Buhari further seeks “tax administration and legislative drafting reforms particularly to support the ongoing automation reforms by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS)”.

The Bill seeks to accelerate international taxation reforms to enhance the taxation of non-resident individuals and companies that nevertheless, derive profits from Nigeria.

Buhari also wrote about how the Bill will implement financial sector reforms to support ongoing capital market reforms relating to securities lending transactions, real estate investment unit trust schemes, and insurance companies’ recapitalization.

“I trust that this Bill will be favourably considered by the National Assembly for passage into law so that it may provide fiscal support necessary for the implementation of the 2022 Federal Budget”, the President said.

