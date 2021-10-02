Politics
Buhari travels to Ethiopia Sunday
President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday leave Abuja for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to attend the inauguration of the country’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed.
Ahmed will be inaugurated for another term of five years on Monday in Addis Ababa.
The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.
The statement read: “The President, who will depart Abuja for the Ethiopian capital on Sunday, is scheduled to deliver a goodwill message at the inauguration ceremony, after which he will attend a State Banquet in honour of visiting Heads of State and Government.”
READ ALSO: Buhari urges citizens’ effort towards tackling Covid-19 pandemic
“President Buhari will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.”
He is expected back in the country on Tuesday.
