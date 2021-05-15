Buhari travels to France on official visit Sunday | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Buhari travels to France on official visit Sunday
President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Abuja for Paris, France, on a four-day official visit on Sunday.
The Presidency, which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said President would attend the African Finance Summit which is expected to review the African economy in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He will also meet his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, to discuss several issues of mutual interest including bilateral ties between the two countries.
Before returning to Nigeria, President Buhari will receive some key players in the oil and gas sector, engineering and telecommunications, European Council and European Union Representative for Foreign and Security Policy and Commission, and members of the Nigerian community in the country.
The President will be accompanied on the trip by four ministers – Geoffrey Onyeama (Foreign Affairs), Zainab Ahmed (Finance, Budget, and National Planning), Adeniyi Adebayo (Trade and Investment), and Dr. Osagie Ehanire (Health).
The National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Babagana Mohammed Monguno (retd) and Director-General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, will also be on the trip.
