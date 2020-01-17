Buhari travels to London for first foreign trip in 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday (today) leave Nigeria on his first foreign trip in 2020.

He is travelling to the United Kingdom (UK) to participate in the inaugural UK-Africa Investment Summit, in London.

Though the summit will open on Monday, January 20, the Presidency said Buhari would travel Friday and return to Nigeria on Thursday next week.

In a statement released by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the Presidency said the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, would play host at the summit.

“Apart from highlighting new perspectives on UK-Africa Partnership for prosperity, issues of Sustainable Finance and Infrastructure, Trade and Investment, Future African Growth Sectors and Clean Energy and Climate, are expected to dominate presentations and discussions during the Summit,” The read in part.

The statement mentioned the following governors to be part of Buhari’s entourage Kogi state Governor Yahaya Bello, his counterparts from Gombe and Abia states Muhammad Inuwa, and Okezie Ikpeazu respectively.

