Buhari travels to London for medical check-up Tuesday | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday travel to London for a medical check-up.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, who disclosed this in a statement titled: “President Buhari billed for a routine medical check-up in London,” said the Nigerian leader would return to the country in the second week of next month.

The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari proceeds to London, the United Kingdom, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, for a routine medical check-up.

“The President meets with Security Chiefs first in the morning, after which he embarks on the journey.

“He is due back in the country during the second week of April 2021.”

