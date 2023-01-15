News
Buhari travels to Mauritania for peace award Monday
President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Abuja for Nouakchott, Mauritania, on Monday to receive an award for strengthening peace in Africa.
The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the award would be presented to Buhari in the Mauritanian capital on Tuesday.
He added that the award was in recognition of the president’s leadership role in the promotion of peace on the continent.
President Buhari, according to him, will participate in the programme of the Third Forum of the African Conference for Peace where he will deliver a speech on milestones and gains in the African peace process.
The statement read: “The award will be presented to President Buhari by the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum, which is an assembly of leaders established in 2014 to pursue new ways to embrace inclusive citizenship, promote lasting peace, and work towards a safer and more sustainable world for everyone.”
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd), National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Mohammed Monguno (retd); and Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Abubakar, are on the president’s entourage to Mauritania.
