Buhari travels to New York for UN General Assembly on Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari will leave the country for New York on Sunday to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA77).

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the president, Femi Adesina, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said his principal would deliver a national statement on the second day of the general debates on September 21.

The statement read: “The theme for the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, which opened on September 13, is ‘A Watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges.

“The key topics of discussion at UNGA 77 include energy crisis, climate action, ending the COVID-19 pandemic, and a special ‘Transforming Education’ summit.

“Aside his statement, the president will also participate in high level meetings and side events, including the Nigeria International Economic Partnership Forum (NIEPF), convened by Nigeria in partnership with the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU); Strengthening Coordination through National Humanitarian Development Peace (NHDP) Framework: A practical approach to sustainable durable solutions to ensure no one is left behind, organised by the ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development; and the EFCC-NEPAD programme on combating illicit financial flows.

“President Buhari will also hold strategic bilateral meetings with World Leaders, renowned investors and heads of multinational organisations while in New York.

“On the entourage of the President are the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, some governors, ministers, and top government officials.”

