Buhari travels to Saudi Arabia for lesser hajj Tuesday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday morning leave Abuja for Saudi Arabia to perform the lesser hajj.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

The trip, according to him, will be President Buhari’s last to the Kingdom as Nigeria’s leader.

READ ALSO: Buhari travels to Mauritania for peace award Monday

Buhari, who is expected to hand over power to the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on May 29, will return to the country on April 19.

The statement read: “Buhari will travel to Saudi Arabia on an official visit from Tuesday, April 11 to 19 on his last trip to the Kingdom as President, during which he will perform Umrah, the Lesser Pilgrimage.”

