Buhari travels to South Korea for Bio Summit Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday leave Abuja for Seoul, South Korea, where he will participate in the First World Bio Summit.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the president, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

The summit, according to him, is jointly organised by the South Korean government and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The statement read: “Nigeria was invited to the summit based on her selection with five other African countries by WHO and the European Union during the last EU-African Summit in Brussels, Belgium, in February this year for mRNA technology transfer and Global Training Hub for bio-manufacturing of vaccines on the African continent.

“Also expected to feature at the World Bio Summit are CEOs of global vaccine and Biologics companies who will share and shape ideas on the theme, given that, according to the organisers, ‘global health security profoundly depends on the innovation and development in the bio-industry.

“The partnership between the Republic of Korea and WHO, is, therefore, to underscore not only the above historic truth but also the need to launch international stage efforts on the nature of creativity and innovation required to contain any future health pandemic.

“President Buhari, who is expected to deliver a statement at the summit, and meet separately with President Yoon Suk-yeol of the Republic of Korea, will also seek other ways of more effective partnerships that impact positively on the lives and safety of Nigerians during his other engagements and meetings while in Seoul.

“Accompanying the Nigerian leader are: Governors Aminu Masari and Abubakar Bello of Katsina and Niger States; Geoffrey Onyeama, Osagie Ehanire, and Adeniyi Adebayo, Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Health, Industry, Trade and Investment respectively; and Timipre Sylva, Minister of State, Petroleum Resources.

“Others on the delegation are: Maj-Gen. Mohammed Monguno (retd), National Security Adviser; Amb. Ahmed Abubakar, Director-General, National Intelligence Agency; Prof. Moji Adeyeye, Director-General, NAFDAC; Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, Director-General, NCDC; Bashir Jamoh, Director-General, NIMASA; Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman, NiDCOM as well as other top government officials.”

