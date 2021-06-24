Buhari travels to UK for another medical-check up Friday

President Muhammadu Buhari will travel to London, the United Kingdom, Friday, for another round of medical check-up in the country.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

President Buhari returned from his previous medical trip to London in April.

The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari will proceed to London, the United Kingdom on Friday, June 25, 2021, for a scheduled medical follow-up.

“He is due back in the country during the second week of July 2021.”

