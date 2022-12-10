Buhari travels to US for leaders’ summit Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari will Sunday leave Abuja for Washington to attend the United States -Africa Leaders Summit.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the president, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He added that the High-level meeting which holds December 13-15 is at the instance of the United States President, Joe Biden.

“Mr. Biden looks forward to working with African governments, civil society, Diaspora communities across the United States, and the private sector to continue strengthening our shared vision for the future of US-Africa relations.”

The event, according to him, is expected to demonstrate the US enduring commitment to Africa.

Garba added: ”The summit further seeks more pragmatic ways to foster new economic engagement; advance peace, security, and good governance; reinforce the commitment to democracy, human rights, and civil society.

”It works collaboratively to strengthen regional and global health security; promote food security; respond to the climate crisis; amplify diaspora ties; and promote education and youth leadership.”

Buhari is expected back in the country on December 18.

