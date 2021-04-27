Buhari unserious about tackling Nigeria’s insecurity – Gov Ortom | Ripples Nigeria

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said on Tuesday President Muhammadu Buhari has not demonstrated enough seriousness in the efforts at tackling the country’s insecurity.

Ortom, who addressed journalists when he visited an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in the state, declared that there is no government in Nigeria presently.

He added that governance structure has collapsed completely in the country.

The governor was reacting to the killing of seven persons by suspected Fulani herdsmen in the state.

He said the unabated killing of Nigerians in many parts of the country had shown that there is no government at the centre in Nigeria.

Ortom said: ”It is an unfortunate development that what is happening, if the federal government had taken proactive steps, today we would not be where we are.

“In the last two weeks, we have buried over 70 persons in this local government alone.

“This is an unfortunate development and this is not acceptable. The federal government has refused to take proactive steps to arrest this ugly situation that we are witnessing.

“You will recall that I alerted the entire nation when Fulanis met in Yola and declared that except we repeal the prohibition of the Open grazing Law, Benue will not know peace. I was targeted for assassination. That was done on me. It is only God that saved me.

“I did say they were going after my people and that the federal government should arrest the leadership of Miyetti Allah that hosted that meeting.

“Up till today, nothing has been done. This is really unfortunate. It means we don’t have a government in place at the federal level. We don’t have a government because if proactive steps were taken by arresting the Miyetti Allah leadership, this will not happen.

“For several years, we have been calling on the federal government to take proactive steps to address this matter, they have refused to take steps.

“If the President is indeed serious with regards to tackling the insecurity in the country, he should allow citizens carry arms.”

