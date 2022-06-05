Politics
Buhari upbeat on APC victory in 2023
President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday expressed confidence in the All Progressive Congress (APC) chances in the 2023 general elections.
The President, who met members of the APC National Advisory Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Sunday, said the ruling party would record its third straight victory since 2015.
Speaking at the meeting convened as part of the consultations within the party towards getting a widely acceptable candidate for the 2023 elections, Buhari stressed that the motive was to build on the party’s electoral success.
He said: “I am optimistic that the outcome of this consultation with the National Advisory Council in addition to sharpening our focus, helps to fortify the positive democratic principles, practices, and culture that already exist within the party.
“In the course of these consultative processes, I have already met separately with the Progressive Governors Forum and with all our eminent members who are aspiring to become the presidential flag bearer for our party during the 2023 elections.
“I am pleased to inform you that those meetings have been fruitful and indicative of a party that is prepared and matching towards a third straight victory at the presidential polls since 2015.”
