Buhari urges ASUU to shun strike, embrace dialogue

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities to resort to dialogue as a means of channelling their grouses rather than embarking on incessant strike actions.

The president gave the charge through Prof. Ignatius Onimawo, who represented him at the 36th convocation of the University of Ilorin held in Ilorin on Saturday.

Prof. Onimawo is former Vice-Chancellor of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo

Buhari implored the ASUU to embrace peace saying, “No one gains from a crisis. While government alone cannot solve all challenges facing society, this administration is willing to listen to complaints and alternative points of view to managing a situation.

“The university system cannot withstand any crisis now considering the time it had lost to Coronavirus pandemic.”

READ ALSO: ASUU threatens fresh strike in varsities

He reiterated the government’s resolve to prioritise and promote teacher education to raise the quality of teaching in the country.

President Buhari also tasked the University of Ilorin to play a leading role in the research and production of vaccines locally.

“The nation expects your university to play a leading role in research efforts to develop COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria.

“The nation expects nothing less from the Nigerian university system,’’ the president said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now