Buhari urges envoys to collaborate towards redressing terrorism, other threats | Ripples Nigeria

Buhari urges envoys to collaborate towards redressing terrorism, other threats
President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the international community to further collaborate in tackling some of the major threats to peace and human survival across the globe.
He said such threats include terrorism, insurgency, displacement of persons, and climate change, reiterating that the growing challenges pose real threat to human existence.
Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman in a statement, said Buhari made the call when he received Letters of Credence at the State House, Abuja, on Thursday, March 25.
The president received letters of credence from High Commissioner of The Gambia, Mr Mohamadou Musa Njie, Ambassador of South Korea, Mr Kim Young-Chae, and Ambassador of Slovak, Mr Tomas Felix.
Others were High Commissioner of Australia, Mr John Gerard Donnelly, High Commissioner of Bangladesh, Mr Masudur Rahman and Ambassador of Guinea Bissau, Dr Jaao Ribeiro Butiam Co.
President Buhari urged diplomats to work towards building stronger relations, with focus on providing joint solutions to rising human and natural challenges.
He said: “I would like to lay emphasis on the need for us to come together to address and overcome our common challenges. Terrorism, Insurgency, Displacement of Persons, Climate Change, Population Explosion, Human Trafficking, Corruption, Poverty, and Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons are all either the sources of conflict or results of it.
“These challenges though on a diverse scale, threaten the existence of humanity and human relations.
“These challenges underscore the need for the international community to work together to collectively identify appropriate measures to globally overcome these challenges.’’
The Nigerian leader told the envoys that “the novel coronavirus pandemic remains humanity’s greatest threat as it does not only affect public health, but also has a devastating effect on people’s economy and livelihood.
“Although countries around the world have commenced the vaccine rollout against the pandemic, mitigating the spread of the virus and the impact of its infection, remains cause for concern.’’
Buhari assured the new Ambassadors that Nigeria enjoyed very good bilateral relations with each of their countries, and there was need to enhance the cordial relations for the joint benefit of citizens.
