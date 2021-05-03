Buhari urges Nigerian media to use press freedom responsibly | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerian media practitioners not to take the freedom they are enjoying under his government for granted and that they should use it responsibly.

Buhari, in a goodwill message to mark this year’s World Press Freedom Day on Sunday, advised journalists not to give room to comments and feelings that are intended to hurt the nation’s unity.

The President further urged the media to be “sensitive to the prevailing situation in the country and avoid applying its freedom to highlighting contents that can worsen its fragile mood carrying out its traditional duties.”

In the statement issued by Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President noted that “freedom of the press is an irreducible minimum in a democracy that would flourish, and that freedom must, however, be used responsibly.”

