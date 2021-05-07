 Buhari urges Nigerians to key into NIN-SIM linkage to identify criminals | Ripples Nigeria
Buhari urges Nigerians to key into NIN-SIM linkage to identify criminals

3 hours ago

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to key into the ongoing synchronization of National Identification Number (NIN) with SIM cards as that will help the government identify criminals and go after them, insisting that the weaknesses in the nation’s security structure will be easily fixed with the identification of the crooks causing mayhem in every part of the nation.

Buhari made this appeal on Thursday in Abuja while launching the National Policy for the Promotion of Indigenous Content in Nigerian Telecoms Sector and Revised National Identity Policy for SIM Cards registration.

He added that his administration was fully committed to the safety of Nigerians and linking the SIM to NIN would significantly enhance security, aid in national planning and budget preparations.

“The NIN will cover one of the weaknesses in our security structure. We’ll be able to easily identify and know the personality of Nigerians. We’ll identify people easily, including the crooks,’’ the President said.

He further called on Nigerians to fully participate in the ongoing synchronization of NIN with SIM cards across the country as it would provide a digital framework for improving security and strengthening of the economy.

Nigerian govt insists on NIN/SIM verification

Buhari said proper identification of all Nigerians and legal residents in the country and ability to conveniently access a database would provide impetus for more effective planning and security oversight.

“The National Identification Number is the foundational digital ID for the country; both Nigerian citizens and legal residents are expected to obtain the NIN. It will provide access to government services and will give government useful insights that will enable us to utilize scarce resources in a more efficient way,” he said.

He added that attempts to promote the use of digital identity in the past were unsuccessful due to a number of reasons, including sabotage.

“Our focused approach shows that this administration is dedicated to ensuring that we derive the benefits of a secure and robust digital identity system.”

By Isaac Dachen

