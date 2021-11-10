Buhari urges Soludo to tackle Anambra’s challenges in congratulatory message

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the Anambra State Governor-elect, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo to redress the various challenges bedevilling Anambra State.

Buhari made this appeal on Wednesday via his verified Facebook page after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced Soludo as the winner of the state’s governorship election.

The president also commended the security operatives hitherto deployed to the state for ensuring the safety of residents during the exercise despite perceived security threats.

“I enjoin Prof Soludo to rally other stakeholders to tackle the enormous challenges confronting Anambra State and the Southeast in general.

READ ALSO: ANAMBRA: Why I voted for Soludo in Ihiala supplementary election – ADC candidate

“I commend the security agencies for their determination to ensure that the election went on as smoothly as possible, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the successful conclusion of the exercise, despite the initial challenges encountered,” the President stated.

Buhari also stated his readiness to work together with Soludo for the development of the state and the country.

“I congratulate Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) — and a member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Committee (PEAC) — on his victory in the Anambra State gubernatorial election.

“I look forward to working with him for the peace, security and development of Anambra State and the entire country,” Buhari said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now