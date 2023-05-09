Buhari urges support for Adeleke after Supreme Court’s ruling

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday urged the people of Osun State to team up with Governor Ademola Adeleke in his efforts to build up the state.

Buhari was reacting to the Supreme Court’s ruling which upheld Adeleke’s victory in the July 16, 2022 governorship election in the state.

A five-member panel of the apex court led by Justice Emmanuel Agim had earlier on Tuesday dismissed an appeal filed by former governor Adegboyega Oyetola challenging the outcome of the election.

The Supreme Court held that the former governor failed to prove his allegation of over-voting in the election.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the president stressed the important role of the judiciary in deepening the rule of law and democracy in the country and other parts of the world.

READ ALSO: Adeleke remains Osun governor, as Oyetola loses at Supreme Court

The statement read: “With the final decision by the court, the President reminds the political class and their supporters that the main task at hand is to make the people feel the impact of good governance, where a prosperous, peaceful and stable Osun is guaranteed.

“He, therefore, urges all citizens and residents of the state, particularly her notable sons and daughters, to give the government of Senator Ademola Adeleke all the support it needs to ensure that programmes, policies, plans, and aspirations fashioned to make individuals and businesses flourish succeed.

“Elections should be seen as the path to an end, which is the progress of the people in a peaceful environment, rather than unending bickering. This is the time for inclusion and harmony in the state at the end of litigation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now