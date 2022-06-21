Buhari urges US, UK to brand IPOB as terrorist organisation

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday urged the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union to ban the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), insisting the group was a terror organisation.

Buhari, who made call in an interview with Bloomberg monitored in Abuja, said IPOB was behind several killings and destruction of property in the South-East.

He added that IPOB atrocities promoted the government to brand the group a terrorist organisation and urged the international community to follow suit.

The President said: “We urge our international partners like the United States of America, the United Kingdom and other international bodies to take additional steps costing them nothing, by proscribing another group – IPOB – as a terrorist organization.

“Their leadership enjoys safe haven in the West, broadcasting hate speech into Nigeria from London, spending millions of in foreign currency to lobby members of the US Congress, and freely using international financial networks to arm agitators on the ground. This must stop.”

