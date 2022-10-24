Buhari urges world leaders to defend freedom of speech

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday urged world leaders to defend freedom of speech despite challenges posed by misinformation and hate speeches.

Buhari made the call at the opening session of the 11th edition of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Global Media and Information literacy week held at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

The president, who was represented at the event by his Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, said free speech must not be sacrificed when confronting rising misinformation and hate speeches that have aggravated conflicts and crises in many parts of the world.

He, therefore, called for a common standard that would balance the rights of free speech with responsibilities in cyberspace.

President Buhari said: “As it is evident in our societies, getting reliable information is a constant battle. Media practitioners and stakeholders within the sector face the clear and present danger of misinformation.

“Misinformation has been used to aggravate conflicts and crisis, exacerbate insecurity, distort government efforts, fuel apprehension among the citizens and create distrust between the governments and their people.

“With regards to the use of social media which also underscores its potential to mould, shape and form opinion, we may note the following key statistics: 59 percent of the World population uses social media which represents three out of every five people on earth.

“Average daily use is estimated to be about two hours 29 minutes which is approximately 149 minutes or 31 minutes shy of the equivalent of sitting and watching 2 consecutive football games of 90 minutes each

“Over 70 percent of the people who use social media are 13 years and older. Of the top four social media platforms, three are interactive sites – Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram.

“Here in Nigeria, with a population of about 220 million people, 37 percent is under 34 years and the country has about 100 million internet users, of which about 32 million are social media users.

“We fully recognise and are cognisant that technology and social media offer us nearly limitless opportunities which must be harnessed especially by the youth to strengthen the foundations of our society and our common values.”

“However, in confronting challenges of rising misinformation and hate speeches, we must also come together to defend freedom of speech, whilst upholding other values that we cherish.”

The president’s position differs from his administration’s responses to criticisms, especially on social media.

The Federal Government suspended Twitter in June 2020 over the alleged use of the platform with over 3 million Nigerian users to undermine the country’s existence.

This followed the removal of the president’s controversial post on the micro-blogging platform.

