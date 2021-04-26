Buhari, US Secretary of State to meet on security, economy, others Tuesday | Ripples Nigeria

The United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, will meet with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.

The US Secretary of State’s spokesman, Ned Price, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, said the discussion between the two leaders would centred on strengthening of democratic governance, security and promoting economic ties and diversification.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, will be at the meeting where bilateral relationship between the two countries would also be discussed.

The trip will be the Secretary of State’s first virtual trip to Africa since US President, Joe Biden, assumed office on January 20.

The statement read: “Secretary Blinken will begin his virtual travel to Africa meeting with Young African Leadership Initiative (YALI) alumni. In a ‘Ten Questions with Tony’ event, YALI alumni will have an opportunity to engage with the Secretary on a range of topics, including the role of youth in the future of Africa, economic development, democracy and good governance, climate change, and health.

“Through YALI, the United States works with public, private sector, and civil society partners across the continent to develop initiatives and economic opportunities to support the creativity, innovativeness, and energy of Africa’s youth.

“Secretary Blinken will then travel virtually to Nigeria, where he will underscore our shared goals of strengthening democratic governance, building lasting security, and promoting economic ties and diversification.

“People-to-people connections, underpinned by the dynamic Nigerian diaspora in the United States, amplify and strengthen our relationship. During his visit, Secretary Blinken will meet with President Buhari and Foreign Minister (Geoffrey Onyeama) to reiterate the value of our bilateral relationship and discuss issues of shared importance.

“Secretary Blinken will also participate in a health partnership event to underscore our collaboration to combat the pandemic as well as long-term US investments in combating infectious diseases. He will meet with a beneficiary of a PEPFAR program and a Nigerian health care worker.”

