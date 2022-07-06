Buhari visits Kuje correctional centre after terrorists’ attack

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday visited the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre in Abuja following attack on the facility by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

The terrorists attacked the correctional centre on Tuesday night and released over 600 inmates.

Although some of the inmates had been recaptured by security agents, over 400 others including 64 Boko Haram insurgents are currently at large.

The President was received at the facility by the Inspector -General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali, paramilitary Service Chiefs and Chairman of Kuje Area Council among other top officials.

The Service Public Relations Officer, Nigerian Correctional Service, Abubakar Umar, in a chat with journalists during the President’s visit to the facility, said 551 inmates are currently in custody.

He said an operative of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) attached to the correctional centre was killed while three personnel of the NCoS were seriously injured.

The attackers, according to him, broke into the facility, using Improvised Explosive Devices to destroy the main entrance and the fence respectively.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now