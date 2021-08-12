News
Buhari visits Tinubu in London
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday visited the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in London.
The President travelled to the United Kingdom late last month for a routine medical checkup.
He later attended the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE 2021-2025).
Buhari is expected back in the country later this week.
On the other hand, the former Lagos State governor left the country over one month ago.
Reports had said the APC chieftain was treated for an undisclosed illness in a United States hospital.
However, some of Tinubu’s associates including the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had dismissed the reports.
Sanwo-Olu, who visited the ex-governor in London recently, insisted that he was “hale and hearty.”
He said: “I went to see things for myself. It is just to put the minds and hearts of people to rest that there is nothing for us to worry about.”
