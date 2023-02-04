Buhari vows to continue campaigning for Tinubu at APC rally in Nasarawa

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Saturday he would continue to support the presidential aspiration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ahead of this month’s elections.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, stated this at the APC presidential campaign rally in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

There are insinuations that the president and other key members of APC have lost confidence in the former Lagos State governor over a number of allegations including certificate forgery, corruption, and drug-related matters hanging on his neck.

The president thanked the party supporters for defying the hot weather to stay in the sun for several hours to express their support for the party’s flag bearers in the elections.

Buhari said: “I congratulate all our party members and assure you that God willing we are going to win through and through.

“As Tinubu said in his speech, I have known him for more than 20 years ago, and I will continue to campaign for Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is a committed Nigerian and I believe he will give his best to Nigeria.



‘‘Also vote for Abdullahi Sule for a second and final term as governor.”

In his earlier address, Tinubu reaffirmed his loyalty to the president and party.

He stressed that the insinuations of a frosty relationship with President Buhari only existed in the imagination of mischief-makers.

The APC candidate thanked the president for being the ‘‘poster boy’’ of his campaign and working hard for the survival of Nigeria.

‘‘Those who think there are cracks in our friendship and relationship would continue to be disappointed and have their short times’ joy limited.

“Ours is not about the individual but about nation-building, honesty, integrity, and character.”

