Buhari vows to ‘crush’ terrorists hours after criminals released video of abducted Kaduna train passengers

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday underlined his administration’s commitment to the fight against insecurity, saying he would stop at nothing to bring down the terrorists and bandits wreaking havoc in various parts of the country.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the president said the military chiefs have been kept on their toes in order to ensure the terrorists are decisively dealt.

He also commiserated with the former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adamu Muazu, who lost his brother to a bandit attack recently.

The president offered his assurance hours after terrorists released a video showing them flogging victims of the March 28 attack on a Kaduna-Abuja passenger train.

In the 11-minute film, the victims appealed to the international community, including the African Union, Saudi Arabia, and the United Nations, to save them from the terrorists’ clutches.

A male captive said the terrorists had no intention of holding them for longer than a week and urged the Federal Government to meet the demands of the criminals.

Buhari said he was appalled by the unfortunate murder of the ex-PDP chairman’s brother and described the criminals as enemies of mankind.

He said: “I am shocked and outraged by the story of the killing of your brother and the abduction of your sister by bandits. This double tragedy is particularly moving. I know it’s hard to cope with the weight of this tragedy in your family. I feel your pain.

“Security is my constant concern and I have kept the service chiefs on their toes to ensure that they come up with a decisive solution to end this menace.”

