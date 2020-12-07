Buhari vows to deal decisively with violent protests as #EndSARS protesters plan fresh demonstration

As #EndSARS protesters plan fresh protests, President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed that any act of hooliganism hiding behind lawful and peaceful protests would be dealt with decisively to ensure peace and stability in the country.

A statement on Monday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, said Buhari gave the warning while

virtually declaring open the Chief of Army Staff’s Annual Conference 2020.

“President Buhari commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for their efforts at swiftly restoring law and order in various states during the large-scale criminality that ensued in the wake of the #ENDSARS protests.

“Reiterating government’s commitment to the rights of citizens to embark on peaceful protests responsibly and in accordance with the laws of the land, the President recounted that the #ENDSARS protests were sadly hijacked by hooligans to cause wanton damage to lives and property in many cities across the country.

“The President described the Year 2020 as a very challenging one, citing the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and its negative impact on almost every aspect of national life,” the statement read in part.

The #EndSARS protesters had vowed to resume their demonstration against police brutality and bad governance in the country this Monday.

Already, reports from Osun capital, Osogbo said that #EndSARS protesters had already commenced a fresh protest in the area.

In Lagos, soldiers, police this morning besiege Lekki toll gate to forestall a fresh #EndSARS protest in the state.

