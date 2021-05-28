Buhari vows to end abductions, killings in schools | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to end abduction of school children, child abuse and killing of Nigerians in every part of the country in the shortest time possible.

Buhari, made this vow on Thursday in Abuja at the 2021 National Children’s Day celebrations, organised by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) in conjunction with the Ministry of Women Affairs.

The President who was represented by the FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello, added that his administration had put in place several interventions to ensure that all children are protected from incessant attacks, kidnappings, killings, abuse and corrupt practices.

The President also noted that he has mandated that the Home-Grown-School Feeding Programme be expanded to target an additional three million children who would receive one free nutritious meal a day.

He assured the children that their school activities would no longer be interrupted by the disturbing activities of criminals and bandits.

“One of such interventions is my commitment to the “Safe Schools Declaration (SSD)” which I ratified in 2019 to ensure the government of Nigeria puts in place a national policy that would guide its implementation nationwide,” the President said.

“I call on state governments and security agencies to rededicate themselves to this project to protect children from incessant attacks and ensure that their education suffers no setback.

“Furthermore, I have directed that a full range of social intervention programmes be deployed across all ministries, departments and agencies of government to achieve the vision of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2030.

“The goal is that in the next 10 years, there will be less out of school children, fewer indices of malnutrition and less child mortality rate.”

