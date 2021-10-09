Buhari vows to end violent crimes in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday promised to end all forms of violent crimes across Nigeria.

The President gave the assurance during the Passing Out Parade of 68 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna.

He said the government would continue to do everything within the ambit of the law to stamp out heinous crimes creating fears among the citizens.

Buhari said: “As you are aware, our beloved nation Nigeria, is facing many security challenges at this period.

“We continue to face security threats and violent crimes such as insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, and politically motivated killings which threaten our national integration.

“It is pertinent to state in this regard that, we have received new equipment in our fight against any form of insecurity from our friendly countries.”

The President stressed that military assets would be deployed to accelerate the fight against insecurity in all parts of the country.

He said in international affairs, security has assumed a priority in governance and public policy.

President Buhari added: “It is against this backdrop that we introduced a new Landing Ship Tank early this year to replace the first set of naval ship tanks which were decommissioned by the Nigerian Navy.

“The introduction of the Landing Ship Tank is expected to bolster the Navy’s Sealift capability and promote our global maritime commerce.

“The action will also bolster peace and safety within the Gulf of Guinea and our maritime neighbourhood.

“Our government will not be distracted from achieving the main thrust upon which we were elected, which is addressing the issues of insecurity, corruption, and the economy.

“As part of a long-term strategy for a more effective and sustained war on corruption, this administration is poised to eliminate the incentives for corruption by addressing some of the remote causes of corruption.

“Through smart law enforcement and provision of improved access to education that prepares our youths for global competitiveness.

“Also through the provision of quality health services for improved life expectancy, decent and affordable housing, among others.”

