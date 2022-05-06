Buhari vows to stamp out terrorism in Nigeria, orders improved security operations in South-East

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday vowed to deal with terrorists causing breaking down of law and order in the South-East and Nigeria in general.

The President, who stated this during his two-day visit to Ebonyi State, decried the deteriorating security situation in Nigeria.

He stressed that terrorists would longer be allowed to kill innocent Nigerians and threaten national peace.

He, therefore, directed security operatives to go after terrorists in earnest and flush them out from their hideouts.

Buhari said: “No one has the right to carry AK-47, and anyone seen in any part of the country doing so and isn’t a law enforcement officer is a threat to our peaceful coexistence and should be treated as such.

“I must register my deep and grave concern with regards to the deteriorating state of security affairs in this region.

“In the last 48 hours, I have been informed of the latest in the round of brutal actions carried out by gun-wielding terrorists, who prey on innocent and hard-working Nigerians. Unfortunately, these barbaric acts were visited upon those who have committed their lives to protect their fellow citizens.”

