Buhari vows to take judges’ welfare seriously

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday his government would work toward improving the welfare of judges in Nigeria.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, gave the assurance when the Body of Benchers, a body of legal practitioners, visited him at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the unbefitting welfare and working conditions in the nation’s judiciary are “serious and would be treated as such.”

He, however, stressed that the government would act within the limits of its resources considering the dire state of the country’s economy.

The president promised to act quickly on the report of the committee he set up to review the welfare and working conditions of the judiciary in 2018.

Buhari said: “Let me assure you that the issues would be given due and urgent attention within the resources available to the government.”

In his presentation, the chairman of the Body of Benchers, Wale Olanipekun (SAN), described the condition under which judges, especially the Justices of the Supreme Court work as pathetic, appalling and below the minimum standards.

He said: “We want to plead with you. We need to bail out the judiciary. The situation is bad. Let us sympathise with the Judiciary. I know you to have respect, feelings for the Judiciary.

“You have sympathy, empathy and consideration. The Body of Benchers as elders of the legal profession makes these recommendations to Your Excellency, with a plea that they should be attended to urgently.”

