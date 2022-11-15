Buhari vows to work for Tinubu’s victory in 2023 election

President Muhamadu Buhari on Tuesday vowed to work with the All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders for the success of the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the 2023 election.

Buhari stated this in his brief address at the flag off of APC presidential campaign in Jos, Plateau State.

He said: “The party has taken a stand and we are going to support and campaign for him to be elected president of Nigeria.

“I am not going to read a long speech, I am here to hand over our party flag to him.”

In his address, the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, said the party was honoured to have the president at the campaign flag-off.

Adamu said that Buhari’s presence at the event showed his commitment to the party and all its candidates.

The former Nasarawa State governor declared that President Buhari’s achievements surpassed those of his predecessors in the area of infrastructure and others.

Adamu said: “I ask you all to stand up and applaud Buhari for a job well done.

“Our party has performed creditably well, we promise a change and we delivered change

“We must not do anything that will stain the banner. It will get stained when we fail to be good ambassadors and faithful servants of the party.

“We stain the banner when we do things that negate free, fair, and credible elections.”

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, assured Buhari and Tinubu that members of the National Assembly are fully committed to the success of the party in next year’s elections.

