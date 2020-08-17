Buhari warns against violence in Edo election

For the umpteenth time, President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday warned political actors in the forthcoming Edo State governorship election to shun any act capable of disrupting socio-political order in the state.

The immediate past chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, disclosed this to State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with the president at the State House, Abuja.

He said: “I briefed him on what is happening – you know his attitude is always clear that Nigerian electorate, their rights must always be respected and anybody using unlawful weapons, violence, to intimidate the electorate the president will never support such causes.

“And on that we are together.’’

The ex-Edo State governor also recalled how police shot and killed some of his supporters when he was the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Oshiomhole added: “I had run elections as governor in Edo, three times, and there was no violence.

“So, what has changed now that people are talking about violence, the people are still the same.

“The only thing that has changed is: who is the governor, who boasts of his immunity and so on.

“So, the president is excited at the process of having a free and fair election, devoid of violence and the fact that the laws are clear when people misuse firearms as to what should be done.

“The courts are there, the police are there and they will do their job.

“It doesn’t matter which party anybody belongs, the laws are the same.’’

