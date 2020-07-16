Buhari warns ministers, others against disrespecting National Assembly

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday warned ministers and heads of departments and agencies against undermining the National Assembly as an institution, its leadership and members.

President Buhari, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, gave the warning when he met the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

At the meeting which lasted about one hour, the president and the NASS leadership talked on issues of national importance particularly the role of the legislature as a critical component in supporting the common goal and commitment towards improving the lives of Nigerians.

The statement read:

“In the course of their conversation, recent events at the National Assembly were highlighted and the president re-emphasized his utmost respect for the National Assembly. He added that any disrespect to the institution by any member of the executive branch will not be accepted.

“Ministers and all heads of Departments and Agencies should at all times conduct themselves in ways that will not undermine the National Assembly as an institution, its leadership, and members.

“The president and the leaders of the National Assembly recognized and acknowledged that the Executive and Legislative arms of government are essential partners in the fulfillment of their mutually aligned goal of improving the lives of the Nigerian people.”

