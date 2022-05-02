Buhari warns Nigerian media on hate speech, unethical conduct

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday charged the Nigerian media to exhibit commitment to activities that would strengthen peace and unity in the country.

In a statement issued by his Senior Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, to mark this year’s World Press Freedom Day, the President warned the media against actions that could fuel the embers of hatred, violence, division and chaos in the country.

He challenged the media professionals to deploy their tools to hold stakeholders and other electoral agencies to account on the promise to ensure credible elections in 2023.

Buhari assured the media of more freedom and protection of rights and privileges of journalists as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution.

He said: “The free performance of media roles and responsibilities during the electoral process is as important as the sanctity and will of Nigerians, expressed through the ballot box.”

Read also: Victory over Boko Haram insurgents, bandits within sight – Buhari

The President also urged the government information managers to give decent access to the media and the general public to facts and figures of government information.

Buhari added: “We must stay united in supporting the media professionals who work hard to deescalate violent conflict and promote peaceful societies without compromising the responsibility to report.

“Our government agencies will always stand against actions that are capable of limiting the preservation of the freedom of the press guaranteed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The Federal Government is working hard to support media organizations in Nigeria through the provision of better internet access to underserved communities, and achieve 90 percent digital literacy by 2030.”

By Abdulkabeer Ambali

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now