‘Buhari was a total failure in eight years, history will judge him’ – Bode George

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Bode George, says the eight years of President Muhammadu Buhari were a complete failure and a disaster for the country.

The PDP chieftain who lamented what he termed wasted years, said history will not be kind to Buhari as he did not live up to the expectations of Nigerians in the last eight years.

George who bared his mind while addressing journalists at his Lagos residence on Saturday, said the Buhari-led government failed to have any positive impact on Nigerians.

“My personal assessment is that President Muhammadu failed, not completely in every sector, but if you do an examination and say you must have a minimum of 33%, then you can go to the next class, but they did not attain that 33%,” he said.

“I can give them maybe about 5%, even the 5% requires a lot of retrospection.

“So it is very very disheartening and heartbreaking that he failed in his number one job, which is to guarantee security of lives and property.

Chief George further lampooned Buhari for failing to deliver on his electoral promises of fighting corruption among other things.

“So let’s put those promises now into his departure because that’s what will be written on the pages of history. Whatever a leader does during his time, it is on the pages of history.”

