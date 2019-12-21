Buhari, Weah, 3 others hold bilateral meeting in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday held a bilateral meeting with the Presidents of other West African nations in Abuja.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the ongoing 56th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

The Presidents at the meeting were Alassane Quattara (Cote d’Ivoire); Patrick Talon (Benin Republic); Julius Maada Bio (Sierra Leone) George Weah (Liberia) and Rock Marc Kabore (Burkina Faso).

Although the meeting has not been made public, it may not be unconnected with the current security problems in Niger and Mali where militants have renewed the attacks on government troops and ongoing efforts to improve economic ties among countries in the sub-region.

The 56th session of the ECOWAS is expected to consider among other sub-regional issues, the recommendations on the proposed single currency regime for the sub-region.

West African leaders had in 1989 agreed on a single currency for the sub-region to boost cross-border trade and economic development.

