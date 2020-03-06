Buhari will complete FG projects in South East before his tenure expires —Adesina

Media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, on Thursday assured that ongoing legacy projects in the South East would be completed before the expiration of Buhari’s administration in 2023.

He stated this when he received the editorial management of Orient Daily Newspaper, led by its Editor-in-Chief, Stanley Egbochuku.

The presidential spokesman said several ongoing federal projects in the five south-eastern states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo were at different stages of completion.

He recounted that in 2018, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed had listed 69 ongoing projects in the region, mainly roads and bridges, funded from budgetary allocations, the Sukuk Bond and the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund.

He said, “Last December, I had reason to travel to Onitsha, Anambra State and onboard the flight to Asaba, I remember the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, asking me to ‘thank the President profusely for us on the second Niger Bridge.’

“The good thing is that the project will be completed by February 2022, as promised by the contractor handling it.”

Adesina welcomed the initiative by the media group to partner with his office to uphold professionalism in the media industry.

In his remarks, Egbochuku said, “Journalism is a profession that must be respected and we believe that the President’s media handlers (Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu) have done so much to promote this.

“You have not disappointed us in the media industry and must be assured of our strong support.”

