Buhari will end Nigeria’s insecurity before leaving office – Adesina

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, said on Wednesday his principal would effectively tackle the country’s security challenges before leaving office in 2023.

Adesina stated this at the yearly conference on security and communication in Abuja.

He said: “The hydra-headed monsters of kidnapping and banditry would be completely put to rest before the next general elections.”

The presidential aide noted that facts on the ground had shown that the security challenges inherited by Buhari were going down.

Adesina added: “Although some people, for reasons best known to them, would not agree, the fact and the truth is that Nigeria is overcoming the security challenges.

“The situation is calming down, and President, Muhammadu Buhari will leave the country better than he inherited it.

“Security is daily getting better and President Buhari will win the war before he hands over power next year.”

